Nearly a dozen international airlines canceled flights to Israel on Sunday after a hypersonic ballistic missile fired by Houthi terrorists in Yemen managed to evade multiple interception attempts and landed on the outskirts of Ben Gurion Airport.

Iran’s proxy in Yemen has warned global carriers not to fly to Israel.

Both Israel’s Arrow 3 and the American THAAD anti-missile defense systems failed to intercept Sunday’s attack. Six people were taken to local hospitals with physical injuries; two other people were treated at the scene for severe anxiety.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said following the attack that Iran was responsible for the missile fire and pledged a harsh response.

Thus far, the following airlines have canceled flights to Israel at least until Tuesday, May 6:

Air Europa

Air India

Austrian Airlines

Azerbaijan Airlines

British Airways

Delta

Iberia

ITA Airways

Lufthansa

Ryanair

Swiss Airlines

Transavia

United Airlines

Wizz Air

Travelers are advised to check with their carriers before leaving for the airport to ensure the flight has not been canceled or rescheduled.

