Icelandair Boeing 757

Following an announcement of intent last year, Icelandair has now launched a series of three flights a week further connecting Iceland and the Jewish state.

Icelandair’s CEO Bogi Nils Bogason said “Tel Aviv fits well into our road network. In recent years, tourists from the region have shown great interest in visiting Iceland, and this new route will open up new opportunities for Icelandic tourism.”

Delta Air is another airline that also expanded its Tel Aviv flights this year, restarting takeoffs from Atlanta’s airport.

On Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays through Oct. 29, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 will fly passengers. The plane will be able to carry 16 in business class and 144 in the economy section. Another destination Icelandair plans to put on its roster this summer is the Midwestern city of Detroit.

Bogason said that Tel Aviv—the company’s new easternmost destination—was “a great and interesting mix of culture, history and sunny beaches.”

Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

