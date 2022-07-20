Photo Credit: Kobi Richter / TPS

Are you living in Israel and age 75 and up?

If so, you can now travel free on public transportation, in accordance with a recent government decision that went into effect this week.

A special “Rav Kav” travel card for seniors enables free travel on Israel’s public transportation system which includes local and intercity buses, and a national railway.

Minister of Transportation and Road Safety, MK Merav Michaeli, Director General of the Ministry of Transportation Michal Frank, Director of the National Public Transport Authority Ran Shadmi, Mayor of Rishon Lezion launched the travel card this week.

For those who qualify and want to take advantage of this new benefit, load the “Gold-Line” profile on the multi-line card of in one of the payment widgets, then simply use your card when boarding a bus or train.

The profile update can be carried out at Super Pharm, BE Pharmacies and COFIX branches, as well as at travel centers throughout the country, at Israel Railway stations and at the Jerusalem Light Rail service center.