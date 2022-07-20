Photo Credit: YouTube Screenshot / GOP War Room

President Joe Biden sparked a serious question about his health on Wednesday (July 20) while speaking to a group near a former coal power plant being converted to support offshore wind farms in Massachusetts about global warning.

Advertisement



Biden, who grew up in Delaware, was describing the negative health impact of oil refinery emissions near his childhood home in Claymont when the issue came up.

“That’s why I am so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” the president said.

If Biden’s comment was not a gaffe — and he frequently does make gaffes and has for years — the revelation would be a stunning admission.

In addition to having survived two brain aneurysms, the president has had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed in addition to the removal of his gall bladder. In late 2021, he also had a possibly pre-cancerous polyp removed from his colon.

At age 79, Biden is the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States.