A resident of Shechem who was probably driving a stolen vehicle broke through the main security gate to Ben Gurion International Airport overnight Thursday. The driver was arrested.

Meanwhile, the passengers in the terminal were told over the PA system to lie down on the floor, and all the entrances and exits to the airport were closed down.

Passengers reported hearing gunfire, which later turned out to be shots the security guards fired at the driver.

According to passengers who spoke to the media, they remained on the floor for ten minutes.