Photo Credit: Tamar Yonah

He could get the death penalty from his Islamic brothers, so why did this Arab convert to Judaism? In this gripping interview, Timor David Aklin shares his fascinating life with Tamar Yonah as he speaks about his Islamic family, criminals, terrorists, his reason to convert, his integration into the Jewish world, and more. Today, Timor David is an activist, arguing Israel’s cause with Israel-haters.

You can visit his website at: www.HIPS.co.il

Acknowledgment and thanks to INTR producer, Matt Zucker