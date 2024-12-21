Photo Credit: Moshe Shai/Flash90

Six airlines will restore their Israel routes by next week. Most airlines canceled flights due to ongoing tensions in the region.

On Friday, Romanian low-cost airline Biz Airlines, which only started flying to Israel in August, will renew flights to Ben-Gurion International Airport after suspending them for several weeks, Israeli business site Globes reported.

Advertisement





Spanish carrier Air Europe and Hungarian airline Wizz Air will also restore flights (Wizz Air will start operating flights first only to Cyprus until mid-January, Globes reported).

Polish airline Lot and Air Baltic will renew Israel flights at the end of this week. Bulgaria Air will again fly to Israel at the start of next week.

Air France announced on Monday that its suspension of Israel flights will remain in effect until Jan. 9. It made its decision after Ben-Gurion Airport sirens warned of an incoming missile from Yemen.

According to Israel Hayom, United Airlines has canceled flights to Israel until further notice, and British Airways and Delta Airlines won’t fly to Israel until the end of March.

American Airlines has canceled flights until March. It has also taken down from its site all flights to and from Israel until the end of the summer of 2025.

This makes El Al the sole airline operating direct flights between the United States and Israel.

The Lufthansa Group, which includes Swiss, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, has extended its flight suspensions to Israel through January.

Share this article on WhatsApp: