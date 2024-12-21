Photo Credit: South First Responders/Telegram. Face

The government of Sweden has announced it will stop funding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in 2025 and will instead increase its humanitarian aid to Gaza via other organizations.

The Swedish government said it had allocated 800 million kronor ($72 million) in funding for Gaza, while aid to UNRWA would cease.

In 2024, Sweden provided 451 million kronor ($41 million) to UNRWA.

Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation Benjamin Dosa cited the recent Knesset passage of legislation to sever all ties between Israel and the tainted UN agency as part of the reason for his government’s decision.

Israel Cancels Agreement Recognizing UNRWA

“The government is now doubling the aid to Gaza that was withdrawn a year ago,” Dousa wrote in a statement on the X social media platform.

“At the same time, food, protection, medicines and other things need to reach all the way. Israel’s two decisions in the Knesset, which Sweden has criticized, will make much of UNRWA’s work difficult and impossible.

“UNWRA is also undergoing a crisis of confidence where the organization has been criticized for decades for a lack of neutrality, e.g. employees who participated in terrorism and antisemitic schoolbooks,” he wrote.

“Israel occupies Gaza and therefore has a very extensive responsibility for the civilian population. More trucks need to be allowed in, and the trucks need to be able to be driven safely.”

The decision came one day after the UN General Assembly passed a resolution supporting the agency, which has for decades been entwined with the Hamas terrorist organization, in addition to inciting against Israel in its classrooms and textbooks.

Israel hailed the decision in a statement released Saturday night by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

“We welcome the decision by the Government of Sweden to cease funding UNRWA and to redirect its humanitarian aid to Gaza through organizations that are not infiltrated by terrorists,” Sa’ar said.

“This decision joins the US decision to cut funding for UNRWA, Italy’s decision to withhold funding for UNRWA in Gaza, and the Dutch Parliament’s resolution last week to begin phasing out funding for UNRWA due to the organization’s links to terrorism.

“UNRWA has been infiltrated by Hamas. Its employees participated in the massacre of October 7; it employs Hamas terrorists, and its facilities are used for terrorist purposes,” Sa’ar pointed out.

“Taxpayer money sent to UNRWA is being used to finance terrorists’ salaries.

“It is time for all countries to follow suit and stop funding UNRWA,” he added.

