Thousands of travelers lined up for COVID-19 tests Monday at Ben Gurion International Airport after several planes landed at the airport simultaneously.

Yossi Fattal, president in the Inbound Tourism Bureau, told Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster, “The responsibility for everything that happens at Ben Gurion Airport must be transferred to the management of Ben Gurion Airport.

“They know better than any official in the Health Ministry how to management the movement well,” he said.

Interior Minister and Yamina party co-chair Ayelet Shaked on Sunday proposed imposing a significant fine on Israeli travelers who return from overseas and violate their quarantine.

Under the plan, Israelis returning from abroad who fail to comply with a quarantine mandate would not have been allowed to leave Israel for an entire year — in addition to the current fine of NIS 5,000 imposed by the government on those who violate quarantine.

However, Shaked’s plan was rejected during a meeting of the Coronavirus Cabinet on Sunday night.