Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on Monday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who congratulated him on assuming office some two weeks ago.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that the two discussed “a broad range of bilateral, regional and international issues.”

“They praised the peace agreement between the two countries, which was achieved under the aegis, and with the mediation, of the US and which has constituted a cornerstone of stability in the Middle East for over 40 years,” the PMO said.

Bennett thanked El-Sisi for “his country’s important role in establishing stability, security and peace in the region, as well as on the Palestinian issue, with emphasis on its efforts to advance a solution on the issue of the captive and missing Israelis.”

Egypt is currently serving as a mediator between Israel and Hamas on the details of a long-term ceasefire following Operation Guardian of the Walls last month. The deal may include the release of terrorists imprisoned in Israel in exchange for Hamas’ release of two Israeli citizens and the bodies of the two IDF soldiers it has in its custody.

A spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that El-Sissi “stressed Egypt’s support for all efforts to reach a just and lasting solution between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, in order to achieve a comprehensive peace in the Middle East.”

He also “stressed the importance of preventing the escalation of tension between the Palestinians and Israelis, as well as the importance of supporting Egyptian efforts for reconstruction in the Palestinian territories, as well as the development of bilateral relations.”

The two also discussed the importance of advancing bilateral economic, commercial and civil cooperation, and agreed to schedule a meeting “soon.”

Israel’s ties with Egypt are cordial and solid, and focus primarily on security and diplomatic issues. The ties never blossomed into a warmer peace. Egypt’s under El-Sissi’s leadership has fostered a closer relationship with the Jewish state.