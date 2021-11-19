Home Travel Where Am I Where Am I: Hamor TravelWhere Am I Where Am I: Hamor By Jewish Press Staff - 15 Kislev 5782 – November 19, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-hamor/2021/11/19/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-hamor/2021/11/19/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90 Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR IDF & Security IDF Force Kills Arab Youth Who Was Throwing a Rock from a Rooftop at Them Photo of the Day Not Pesach Sheni Palestinian Authority Arab on Arab Violent Clashes in Shechem: Tensions Escalate Within Fatah and PA Wordpress / Spot.IM Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines Palestinian Authority Report: The PA Uses Alternative Land Registry to Claim Half of Judea and Samaria Hamas Corbyn Would Face 10 Years in Prison If He Defies UK’s New Total Ban on Hamas Latest News Stories Palestinian Authority Report: The PA Uses Alternative Land Registry to Claim Half of Judea and Samaria Where Am I Where Am I: Hamor Holocaust House Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Award Nuremberg Trials Prosecutor with Congressional Gold Medal Antisemitism Republican Attorneys General Discuss Countering Ben & Jerry’s Boycott Against Israel Science and Tech Bar-Ilan U Study Reveals How People Know They’re Tired Hamas Corbyn Would Face 10 Years in Prison If He Defies UK’s New Total Ban on Hamas News Briefs News Briefs IAEA Report: Iran has Further Increased Stockpile of Highly Enriched Uranium Travel EL AL To Participate in TSA Pre-Check Program Sponsored Post Claim Your Portion in the Land of Israel Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today Science and Tech Bar-Ilan U Study Reveals How People Know They’re Tired Science and Tech Frum Matchmaking App Partners with OU to Offer Shiduchim in English Boycott / BDS Palestinian Human Rights Activist Suing Unilever over Boycott of Israel Terrorism Watch: Security Cam Footage of Old City Terror Attack Something Random from the Week Nomen Est Omen In Print Rabbi YY Rubinstein