A new survey analyzing the impact of antisemitism on American Jews has revealed a whopping increase in antisemitic incidents since October 7, 2023. The study found that three and a half million American Jews have personally experienced antisemitism since October 7, 2023.

The survey was conducted with a randomized sample of 1,075 American Jews between August 12 and September 3, 2024.

Dr. Ira Sheskin of the University of Miami was the lead researcher of the study, which was administered by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago (NORC), and commissioned by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM).



The findings revealed that one-fifth of Jewish children (380,000) have personally experienced antisemitism since October 7.

There was also a sharp increase in local community experiences, with 25 percent of Jewish adults reporting antisemitism in their area, more than double previous reports.

Alarmingly, three out of every four Jews decline to report incidents to external entities outside their family.

The impact of these experiences is profound, with 61 percent of American Jews reporting feeling less safe since October 7.

This growing sense of insecurity has led to changes in behavior: 27 percent of respondents now avoid displaying their Jewish identity in the workplace, up from 18 percent before October 7.

Furthermore, among respondents who are affiliated with a Jewish organization or synagogue, 25 percent report that their institution has been targeted with graffiti, threats, or attacks since October 7. Moreover, 21 percent say local businesses have been targeted by antisemitic vandals in the same period. Eighteen percent felt uncomfortable or unsafe in the workplace because of their Jewish identity.

The rise in security concerns has also led to a decrease in Jews’ perception of law enforcement effectiveness, with only 46 percent finding law enforcement to be somewhat or very effective, a significant decrease from previous reports.

The digital sphere has also seen a surge in harassment, with 58 percent of respondents having seen antisemitic content on social media since October 7 and 16 percent of respondents reporting being targeted online due to their Jewish identity, twice the rate observed in 2020.

Facebook (59 percent) was identified as the worst platform for antisemitic content, followed by Instagram (39 percent), X (28 percent) YouTube (23 percent), and TikTok (19 percent).

On college campuses, the situation is particularly concerning. The findings show that 39 percent felt uncomfortable or unsafe at a campus event due to their Jewish identity, while 29 percent have felt or been excluded from a group or an event on campus because they are Jewish.

Even more troubling, more than 25 percent of respondents report having been discriminated against or made to feel uncomfortable by a faculty member, teaching assistant, or instructor because they are Jewish.

The climate of fear has led to self-censorship, with 35 percent of Jewish students avoiding expressing views on Israel on campus due to fears of antisemitism, up from 29 percent previously.

With the US election around the corner, the survey also found that antisemitism is becoming a significant factor in political decision-making: 43 percent of respondents indicated the issue will influence their voting choices.

On a positive note, 49 percent of respondents reported receiving support from non-Jewish individuals because of their Jewish identity – an increase from 33 percent from earlier studies.

“The explosion of anti-Jewish hate since October 7th in this country has profoundly impacted individuals, families, and communities,” said Misha Galperin, PhD, a member of the Board of Governors of the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM).

“The extent of that impact on American Jews documented by this survey is simply stunning,” he said.

“This survey emphasizes the number of Jews impacted by antisemitism, rather than just the number of incidents,” added Dr. Ira Sheskin, Professor of Geography and the Director of the Jewish Demography Project of the Sue and Leonard Miller Center for Contemporary Judaic Studies at the University of Miami.

“The results are deeply concerning and highlight the need for immediate action to address rising antisemitism in America.”

