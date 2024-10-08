Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

Israeli warplanes carried out another “precise, intelligence-based” strike in Beirut late Monday to eliminate Suhail Hussein Husseini, Commander of Hezbollah Headquarters.

The headquarters oversees logistics within the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and is in charge of budgeting and management of its various units in the terrorist army.

Advertisement





Husseini played a crucial role in weapon transfers between Iran and Hezbollah and was responsible for distributing the advanced weaponry among Hezbollah’s units, overseeing both the transportation and allocation of these arms.

In addition, Husseini was a member of the Jihad Council, Hezbollah’s senior military leadership council.

The headquarters includes Hezbollah’s Research and Development Unit, which is responsible for manufacturing precision-guided missiles and managing the storage and transportation of weapons in Lebanon.

In his role, Husseini was responsible for the budgeting and logistical management of Hezbollah’s most sensitive projects, including the organization’s war plans and other special operations, such as coordinating terrorist attacks against the State of Israel from Lebanon and Syria.

Late Monday afternoon, Israeli fighter pilots struck more than 120 terror targets in southern Lebanon within the space of one hour. The mass attack was carried out by 100 IAF warplanes.

The targets belonged to different units of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including regional units of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, the Radwan Forces, the Missiles and Rockets Force, and the Intelligence Directorate.

The operation followed a series of strikes aimed at degrading Hezbollah’s command, control, and firing capabilities, as well as assisting ground forces in achieving their operational goals.

Earlier in the day, IAF fighter jets attacked terror targets linked to Hezbollah’s Intelligence Headquarters in Beirut, along with targets in southern Lebanon and the Beka’a Valley.

Among the targets in southern Lebanon were weapons storage facilities, terror infrastructure sites, and a launcher.

Share this article on WhatsApp: