Photo Credit: courtesy, Dustin Crozier

A new traveling exhibition from Israel featuring the Dead Sea Scrolls opened this week at the Ronald Reagan Foundation Library and Museum in California.

The Scrolls, which date back 2,000 years, were rolled up in clay jars and hidden in caves by Jews who were fleeing the Roman invaders at the time.

The traveling exhibition from the Israel Antiquities Authority provides a rare glimpse into the meticulous process of rotating the Dead Sea Scrolls, safeguarding some of the most significant biblical and historical texts ever unearthed.

Eight scrolls are being carefully exchanged over three days for eight new selections, a necessary procedure due to their extreme light sensitivity.

The exhibition reveals how advanced imaging techniques, DNA analysis and artificial intelligence are revolutionizing the understanding of the Scrolls and the people who created them.

Among the newly featured manuscripts is the 4Q57 Isaiah Scroll, a manuscript rendition of the Book of Isaiah, considered one of the most significant finds. It offers invaluable insight into pre-common era textual interpretation and transmission.

In addition, the exhibition features a lifelike replica of the Western Wall, with an actual stone from the era among others that were reproduced.

Objects from Masada, the fortress palace built in the Judean Desert by Herod high above a cliff overlooking the Dead Sea, are also on display. Masada was a key site in the struggle between the Jews in the Land of Israel and the Roman Empire.

Dr. Joe Uziel, head of the Dead Sea Scrolls Unit at the Israel Antiquities Authority, who attended the event, also shared his insights into the scrolls’ profound significance.

The exhibition marks the return of the Scrolls to the United States after nearly a decade and commemorates the 75th anniversary of their discovery.

“This exhibition is more than a display of artifacts – it’s a journey through human spirituality, resilience, and the enduring quest for meaning. From the shores of the Dead Sea to the frontiers of modern science, the story of the Dead Sea Scrolls continues to unfold,” the Foundation said.

