Los Angeles County health officials say a person who attended the AIPAC Convention in Washington DC earlier this month has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to NBC Los Angeles.

“Public Health is identifying persons who may have had close personal contact with this individual, including any friends, family members or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness has begun,” said a statement from the LA Health Department.

“All confirmed cases are isolated and close contacts are quarantined for 14 days from last exposure. There are no known public exposure locations related to this case.”

Two people who attended the conference had already tested positive for the virus, according to the District of Columbia Health Department. However, the department added they did not pose a risk for other attendees at the conference.

State of Emergency Declared in New York over COVID-19 Coronavirus

Both of those who tested positive were from New York, and were immediately isolated. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday as the rate of infection there continued to soar.

There were 16 new confirmed cases of the virus diagnosed on Sunday in New York, bringing the total to 105 confirmed cases across the state.

In Westchester County alone there are 82 confirmed cases of the virus, and in New York City there were 12 confirmed cases. In Nassau County there were five cases.