Jews were the most targeted demographic for hate crimes among religious groups in 2019, according to an FBI report released on Monday.
Out of the 1,650 religious-motivated hate crimes reported to the FBI, 60.3 percent, or almost 995, were anti-Jewish—a 2.5 percentage point increase from 2018.
Last year consisted of numerous anti-Semitic attacks against Jews and Jewish institutions, from a lone gunman shooting at Chabad of Poway in Southern California in April 2019 on the last day of Passover, which left a 60-year-old woman dead, to a spree of anti-Jewish incidents in the New York metropolitan area.
In 2019, anti-Semitic crimes increased 14 percent, according to the ADL.
