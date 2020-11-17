Photo Credit: Combat Anti-Semitism

Jews were the most targeted demographic for hate crimes among religious groups in 2019, according to an FBI report released on Monday.

Out of the 1,650 religious-motivated hate crimes reported to the FBI, 60.3 percent, or almost 995, were anti-Jewish—a 2.5 percentage point increase from 2018.

Advertisement



Last year consisted of numerous anti-Semitic attacks against Jews and Jewish institutions, from a lone gunman shooting at Chabad of Poway in Southern California in April 2019 on the last day of Passover, which left a 60-year-old woman dead, to a spree of anti-Jewish incidents in the New York metropolitan area.

In 2019, anti-Semitic crimes increased 14 percent, according to the ADL.