The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the recent riots in his country were the result of plots by the US and Zionist regimes, Mehr News reported.

“In order to stop the progress of Iranians, they have planned to close the universities and make the streets insecure and involve the authorities in new issues in the northwest and southeast of the country,” he complained.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for military cadets at Imam Hassan Officer Training University on Monday morning, Ayatollah Khamenei said “the faithful and brave nation of Iran will be the first to stand against future plots by enemies and will act courageously whenever necessary.”

Referring to the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died more than two weeks ago in the custody of the morality police, the Leader said, “The incident deeply saddened us, but the reaction to this incident without investigation – coming to streets, removing other women’s hijab, setting fire to mosques, hussainiyas (Shia congregation halls), people’s cars – was not normal.”

Mehr News conceded that “Iran has witnessed incidents of street violence over the past few days in the wake of the death of Mahsa Amini in hospital after she was detained by police,” noting that “despite clarification on the circumstances surrounding Amini’s death, violent protests led to attacks on security officers and acts of vandalism against public property as well as ambulances and police vehicles.”

Khamenei said that if there weren’t the case of this young woman, “they would have made up another excuse to create insecurity and chaos in the country.”

“I say explicitly that these riots and insecurities were designed by the US and the usurping and fake Zionist regime, and their mercenaries and some traitorous Iranians abroad helped them,” the Leader reiterated and advised political figures in Iran to be vigilant about the foreigners’ plots and plans.

He also mentioned that the heads of three branches of Iran’s government had expressed their regret over the “incident” and vowed to investigate the details of said incident.