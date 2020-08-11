Photo Credit: Google maps

Berkeley police reported on Monday that a woman was arrested Friday for allegedly setting a plastic trash can on fire behind a synagogue on Thursday night, SFGate reported.

According to police, the fire was set at Congregation Netivot Shalom, at 1316 University Ave. When firefighters arrived at the scene at 8:51 PM Thursday, they discovered that bystanders had already extinguished the fire.

Advertisement



Witnesses and surveillance video helped police locate the alleged arsonist, a woman, 39, a resident of Ohlone Park, and she was arrested on Friday.

Police believe the same woman is also responsible for starting a similar trash container fire on July 29, across the street from Netivot Shalom, behind The Way Christian Center.

Leaders of The Way Christian Center have stated they believe the fire behind their church was an act of racial terror, SFGate reported.