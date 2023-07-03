Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Biden Administration announced Monday that it supports Israel’s right to self-defense in response to the start of the IDF’s Operation Bayit V’Gan (Operation Home and Garden) earlier in the day.

Israeli officials had notified the White House about two weeks ago the IDF would be forced to launch a major counter terrorism operation in Jenin to stop the escalation of deadly terror attacks on Israelis in Judea and Samaria.

Operation Bayit V’Gan is one of the biggest such operations to be carried out against terrorists in Judea and Samaria in 20 years.

“We have seen the reports and are monitoring the situation closely,” said a spokesperson for the White House.

“We support Israel’s security and right to defend its people against Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist groups.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a lengthy statement Monday evening that the city of Jenin had become a “city of refuge for terrorism” and said the IDF is “putting a stop to that.”