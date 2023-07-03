Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF and Shin Bet found and destroyed control rooms used by terrorist organizations in the Jenin refugee camp to coordinate their activities.

The control rooms were equipped with communications equipment and large screens that provided live feeds from security cameras. The cameras offered the terrorists in the camp the ability to observe Israeli security forces operating there.

The IDF said their destruction damaged terrorist infrastructures that operate in the area.

צה”ל ושב”כ הרסו חדרי ניהול לחימה של ארגוני הטרור במחנה הפליטים ג’נין: מספר חדרי ניהול לחימה אותרו ע”י שב”כ וצה”ל במחנה הפליטים ג’נין. החמ״לים שימשו את ארגוני הטרור במחנה לתצפית ובקרה על כוחות הביטחון בעת פעילות בו >> pic.twitter.com/bKXWtfSMat — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 3, 2023