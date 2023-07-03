Photo Credit: IDF
Terrorist control rooms in Jenin. July 3, 2023

The IDF and Shin Bet found and destroyed control rooms used by terrorist organizations in the Jenin refugee camp to coordinate their activities.

The control rooms were equipped with communications equipment and large screens that provided live feeds from security cameras. The cameras offered the terrorists in the camp the ability to observe Israeli security forces operating there.

The IDF said their destruction damaged terrorist infrastructures that operate in the area.

