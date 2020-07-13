Photo Credit: FLASH90

Democratic strategist Aaron Keyak has been picked by the presidential campaign of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden to lead the presumptive Democratic nominee’s outreach to the Jewish community.

Jewish Insider first reported the development on Friday.

Keyak currently serves on the Biden campaign team’s finance committee.

In 2014, he co-founded Bluelight Strategies, a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm with longtime Democratic strategist Steve Rabinowitz after serving as interim executive director of the National Jewish Democratic Council.

In May, Keyak co-hosted a fundraiser for Biden with Jewish Democrats.

He also served as communications director for Reps. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Steve Rothman (D-N.J.).