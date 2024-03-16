Photo Credit: Office of the President of the United States / Public Domain

US President Joe Biden praised remarks by New York’s US Senator Chuck Schumer who urged Israelis to hold new elections and overthrow the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him an “obstacle to peace.”



In response to a question from reporters on Friday, Biden said he thought Schumer’s speech was “good” and expressed the concern of “many Americans.”

In fact, the president said Schumer had coordinated his speech with Biden’s staff ahead of delivering the remarks Thursday on the floor of the Senate.

“Hamas and the Palestinians who support and tolerate their evil ways; radical right-wing Israelis in government and society; [Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud] Abbas; Prime Minister Netanyahu: these are the four obstacles to peace,” Schumer said in his remarks.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu has lost his way by allowing his political survival to take the precedence over the best interests of Israel … As a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become clear to me the Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7th.

“At this critical juncture, I believe a new election is the only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process about the future of Israel,” Schumer added.