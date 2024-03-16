Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90
Israeli soldiers seen at the end of a military drill in the Golan Heights on February 11., 2024

Israeli military forces reportedly attacked military sites in Syria on Saturday night in response to missile fire launched from Syrian territory at communities in the Golan Heights.

The Red Alert incoming rocket alert siren was not triggered by the missile fire.

Israel Defense Forces responded to the source of the missile fire with artillery, shelling military sites in Dera’a, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Right (SOHR).

“Israel attacked military sites in the western region of Dera’a province in Syria, after a missile was launched from Syrian territory towards the Golan Heights,” SOHR reported.

“There is no information on casualties.”

