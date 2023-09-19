Photo Credit: UN Photo/Cia Pak

There were no surprises on Tuesday in the address by US President Joe Biden at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

While saying his administration is still working on developing a normalization pact between Saudi Arabia and Israel, Biden nevertheless repeated his incessant demand that Israel commit national suicide and acquiesce to the establishment of a Palestinian Authority terror state on its borders.

Advertisement





“Israel’s greater normalization and economic connection with its neighbors is delivering positive and particle impacts even as we continue to work tirelessly for just and lasting peace, for Israelis and Palestinians, two states for two peoples,” Biden declared.

The president also mentioned the new economic energy corridor announced by the White House earlier this month that will link Europe to India through the Middle East. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the project, which will also involve the Jewish State, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Biden said the project will “spur opportunities for investment across two continents.”