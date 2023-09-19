Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Tuesday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Largest Deal Ever: US Approves Israeli Arrow System Sale to Germany at $3.5 Billion

The meeting comes as Israel is finalizing the sale to Germany of its acclaimed Arrow 3 exo-atmospheric hypersonic anti-ballistic missile system that was jointly funded, developed and produced by Israel and the United States. The United States approved the sale.

Netanyahu thanked Chancellor Scholz for his commitment to Israel, for Germany’s commitment to the security of Israel, and for preserving the “special relationship.”

The two leaders discussed Iran’s continuing actions in disseminating global terrorism and aspiring to attain nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu emphasized that the Iranian statement on the expulsion of some of the IAEA inspectors from the nuclear installations in Iran is unacceptable.

They also discussed enhancing bilateral security cooperation.

Also participating in the meeting were Strategic Affairs Minister, the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, the Director of the Mossad David Barnea, the Director of the National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, the Cabinet Secretary, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary, and the Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Adviser.