Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon / GPO
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 19 2023

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Tuesday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Largest Deal Ever: US Approves Israeli Arrow System Sale to Germany at $3.5 Billion

Advertisement


The meeting comes as Israel is finalizing the sale to Germany of its acclaimed Arrow 3 exo-atmospheric hypersonic anti-ballistic missile system that was jointly funded, developed and produced by Israel and the United States. The United States approved the sale.

Netanyahu thanked Chancellor Scholz for his commitment to Israel, for Germany’s commitment to the security of Israel, and for preserving the “special relationship.”

The two leaders discussed Iran’s continuing actions in disseminating global terrorism and aspiring to attain nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu emphasized that the Iranian statement on the expulsion of some of the IAEA inspectors from the nuclear installations in Iran is unacceptable.

They also discussed enhancing bilateral security cooperation.

Also participating in the meeting were Strategic Affairs Minister, the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, the Director of the Mossad David Barnea, the Director of the National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, the Cabinet Secretary, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary, and the Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Adviser.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBiden Repeats Demand for Two-State ‘Solution’ in Address to UN General Assembly
Next articleAt UNGA, Guterres Decries ‘Escalating Violence, Bloodshed’ in ‘Occupied Palestinian Territory’
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR