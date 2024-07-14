Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr
Outgoing President Donald Trump with supporters at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, October 29, 2016.

Former US President Donald Trump was shot on Saturday in an attempted assassination during a rally being held in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump, 78, grabbed the side of his face as multiple popping sounds — gunshots — were heard.

The former president appeared to have been shot near his ear, with blood spattering his cheek.

The presumptive GOP presidential candidate for the 2024 national election was immediately hustled off the stage by Secret Service agents.

Trump pumped his fist at the crowd and shouted, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” before being taken away.

His motorcade immediately left the venue. His condition is unknown.

This is a developing story.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

