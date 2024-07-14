Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

Former US President Donald Trump was shot on Saturday in an attempted assassination during a rally being held in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump survived. God bless this man. pic.twitter.com/3d1hIIILul — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 13, 2024

Trump, 78, grabbed the side of his face as multiple popping sounds — gunshots — were heard.

The former president appeared to have been shot near his ear, with blood spattering his cheek.

The presumptive GOP presidential candidate for the 2024 national election was immediately hustled off the stage by Secret Service agents.

Trump pumped his fist at the crowd and shouted, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” before being taken away.

His motorcade immediately left the venue. His condition is unknown.

This is a developing story.

