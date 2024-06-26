Photo Credit: GPO

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed two bills on Monday that are both intended to address the rising tide of antisemitism in his state.

One of the bills officially defines antisemitism and is set to take effect July 1. “The term ‘antisemitism’ means a certain perception of Jewish individuals which may be expressed as hatred toward such individuals,” the measure reads in part.

HB 187 codifies the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism and its 11 accompanying examples into statewide law.

The second bill enables Florida lawmakers to add security funding for Jewish schools to the state budget by authorizing the Department of Education to include funds for “professional security hardening, as needed,” funding that has come ad-hoc in the past.

Under the law the state will now pay for security cameras, lighting, fencing, shatter-resistant glass, security personnel, transportation to minimize security exposure, and other measures needed to protect students in Jewish schools.

Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) CEO Sacha Roytman thanked DeSantis and bill sponsor House Representatives Randy Fine and Michael Gottlieb for “introducing this bill to protect the Jewish community in Florida.”

Fine was part of a recent CAM delegation that visited Israel to learn about the impact of the October 7th war.

“In 2019, Florida led the way when we passed my bill putting the IHRA definition into statute,” Rep. Fine said, who was in Israel after being part of a CAM state legislators delegation. “After October 7th, it was important we do it again. Florida has led the way in fighting antisemitism since I got elected, and as long as I am, we will continue to do so.”

“For eight years, I have fought to pass this kind of legislation on my own, without a national group solely dedicated to the fight against antisemitism,” he added. “Having gotten to know CAM during our recent mission to Israel, I am so excited about what they will be able to do to support me, and more importantly, other states that are just starting the fight.”

Antisemitic incidents across the US have more than tripled in the three months following the start of the war against Israel launched on October 7, 2023, by Hamas-led terrorists from Gaza, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). There were more than 250 antisemitic incidents in K-12 schools alone, nationwide during that period.

Last week more than 50 bomb threats were emailed to synagogues across the state. Last year, there were 463 antisemitic incidents in Florida, the ADL reported.

