Let’s start with the good news; 100% of the 90 Democrats endorsed by AIPAC in this cycle have won so far. This figure includes 17 AIPAC-endorsed candidates Tuesday night, with the highlighted big loser being Rep. Jamaal Bowman, representing NY’s 16th Congressional district.

It’s a stunning figure with several ramifications:

1. Democrats nationwide are sick and tired of the progressive left.

2. Democrats nationwide are going to weigh their presidential choice in November depending on Joe Biden’s affiliation with progressive Democrats.

3. As an AIPAC post suggested: “Being pro-Israel is good policy and good politics!”

These results support my view that my Democratic Party is inherently moderate and centrist, with the majority of its lawmakers nationally and on state and local levels being sane, American patriots and lovers of Israel.

THE LEFT GETTING THE SHPILKES

IfNotNow, one of the vilest groups of antisemitic Jews in the US, on Tuesday night posted this image on Instagram:

They inscribed below their battle plan to extinguish the last effective arm of pro-Israel Jews in both parties who are dreading rising antisemitism and the unholy link between entitled affluent Jews and pro-Hamas individuals and groups in Congress, the media, and groups like CAIR:

Jamaal Bowman just lost his primary election to George Latimer – a racist, corrupt, AIPAC-funded candidate. This is an emergency for everyone, including our Jewish community. AIPAC and the pro-war lobby spent $20 million in MAGA money to defeat Jamaal Bowman – a progressive champion who fights for racial justice, climate action, and Palestinian freedom – causes which American Jews overwhelmingly support. AIPAC pitted our community against every other marginalized community in this race. This is a desperate and dangerous strategy that endangers us all. Are we going to let AIPAC continue to speak on behalf of the Jewish community and put us in danger, keeping us separated from the communities we need to be fighting alongside OR will we join together and fight for equality, justice, and freedom for all? As Congressman Bowman said tonight, “Fear will only continue to destroy us.” It’s more important than ever that we organize our people and fight back against AIPAC and its extremist agenda. Join us THIS THURS, JUNE 27 at 8pm ET for a national call to learn from Jamaal’s election & discuss the path ahead to defeat AIPAC and win equality, justice, and freedom for all. Register at link in bio.

The INN wounded message echoed an April 11 tweet of Jewish Voice for Peace, a group even viler than INN: “AIPAC’s Super PAC is threatening to spend $100M against progressive Democrats who are speaking out for Palestinian rights. Let’s talk about who AIPAC really is. And the Republican extremists who are funding them. It’s time to fight back. It’s time to Reject AIPAC.”

AIPAC’s Super PAC is threatening to spend $100M against progressive Democrats who are speaking out for Palestinian rights. Let’s talk about who AIPAC really is. And the Republican extremists who are funding them. It’s time to fight back. It’s time to #RejectAIPAC pic.twitter.com/dGavGR1O7F — Jewish Voice for Peace Action (@JvpAction) April 11, 2024

Before we proceed, I must share with you this video of AOC and Bowman ahead of Tuesday’s defeat. Enjoy:

We got 3 days till election day! It’s time to fight back against AIPAC and their megadonors. We need you making calls, knocking doors, texting your friends & doing everything you can to make sure the people’s voice is heard! Join me and my sister @AOC : https://t.co/xWyzGmzwII pic.twitter.com/3lxZrPDHGZ — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) June 22, 2024

Back to grownup stuff. INN is going to spend the remaining political season trying to hurt AIPAC, stressing these insane demands of US leaders:

Reject AIPAC’s support and campaign contributions

Reject AIPAC’s agenda of unconditional support for Israel

Support the call for a lasting ceasefire, hostage exchange, and a path to equality, justice, and a thriving future for all

J STREET CAN’T HIDE ITS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE BOWMAN FIASCO

On January 26, 2024, J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami declared: “We have been pleased to work with Congressman Bowman for over four years to promote a shared set of values and principles rooted in the pursuit of justice, equality and peace. The past few months have, however, highlighted significant differences between us in framing and approach.”

This was after Bowman had gone gaga, pulled a fire alarm in Congress (literally), voted against a bipartisan congressional resolution supporting Israel in the wake of the 2023 Hamas attack, and called reports of Israeli women being raped during the 2023 Hamas attack “propaganda” and a “lie.”

But even while pointing to the new cracks in J Street’s alliance with Bowman, Ben-Ami was unable to condemn the bizarre school principal from the South Bronx, declaring instead: “J Street looks forward to continued dialogue with Congressman Bowman outside of the context of endorsement, and J Street has committed to make no endorsements in the primary race in 2024.”

“We continue to share with Congressman Bowman a fundamental belief that both the Israeli and Palestinian people deserve a better future than the never-ending cycle of violence to which they have been subjected over the past hundred years,” Ben-Ami went on. “We continue to share the belief that a two-state solution is the most practical means of achieving freedom, safety and self-determination for both peoples. A better future will only come about through diplomacy and negotiations, not military force.”

There was a good reason for Ben-Ami’s devotion to Bowman despite his clear antisemitic and anti-Israeli streaks. In its effort to grab some influence on real estate from the much bigger AIPAC, J Street announced in 2022 that they were investing $200,000 in supporting Jamaal Bowman and Jerry Nadler (D-NY) through the J Street Action Fund.

Indeed, back in 2022, J Street endorsed 131 primary candidates, 126 of whom won their races.

On August 24, 2022, Ben-Ami said about AIPAC:

No matter how much they spend, they won’t be able to stop the growing shift we’re enabling toward a more principled vision of pro-Israel, pro-peace, pro-democracy leadership. And they can’t stop the growing recognition that safety, freedom, and self-determination are rights deserved equally by Israelis and Palestinians. They can’t defeat the growing cohort of leaders unafraid to give voice to their values, to support a just, democratic future for Israel, and to reject a future of ever-expanding settlements, permanent occupation, and endless violence. And they can’t overcome the overwhelming majority of Jewish Americans who know that our values of equality, justice, and democracy must be central to our vision for Israel’s future — not cast aside for political expediency.

As of last Tuesday, all of that bravado has turned out to be so much horsepucky.

