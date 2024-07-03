Photo Credit: Stop Antisemitism / X

Miami police have arrested 28-year-old Kenneth Guerrera in connection with an antisemitic attack on a kosher bagel shop early on June 14 in the downtown section of the city. Guerrera is facing a charge of criminal mischief over $1,000, with a hate crime enhancement.

A Latino man has been arrested in Miami on suspicion of vandalizing a bagel shop with pro-Palestine messages. Kenneth Guerrero (b. Jan. 5, 1996) is facing a charge of criminal mischief over $1,000 with a hate crime enhancement. pic.twitter.com/o3McWC4zRq — Andy Ngô ?️‍? (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2024

“FREE PALESTINE” and “STOP GENOCIDE” was slathered across the store windows last month in bright red paint, presumably intended to symbolize blood.

Similar incidents have taken place in New York City and Los Angeles, among other cities, in recent months.

Surveillance footage showed Guerrera spray-painting the hate on the front windows of the shop, police said. The attacker also ripped down an Israeli flag hanging over the entrance to the shop and spray-painted that too.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Federal Judge Roy Altman both helped to clean the red paint and graffiti off the windows of the shop.

Owner Josh Nodel, who has a second bagel shop in Miami Beach, said both shops have been vandalized four times since the start of the October 7th war launched against Israel by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

“It’s unbelievable,” Nodel told WPLG Local 10 News after the attack. “It’s an act of violence against the Jewish people and an act of violence against Florida law.”

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with one of the other incidents, police said.

