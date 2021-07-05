Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot
Demolition of remaining Florida condo

The remaining portion of a Miami-area condo tower that partially collapsed was demolished Sunday night after engineers declared it unstable, ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Advertisement

The building was brought down at 10:30 PM Sunday, after residents in the area were told to seek shelter and close their windows to prevent the resulting dust from entering their homes.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that “as soon as the building is down, and once the site is deemed secure, they’ll be back on the pile to immediately resume their work.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleMoroccan Air Force Plane Lands in Israel for Regional Military Exercise, PA Arabs Stunned
Next articleWith Reunification Law Expiring Tuesday, Renewal Far from Guaranteed
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...