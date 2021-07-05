Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

The remaining portion of a Miami-area condo tower that partially collapsed was demolished Sunday night after engineers declared it unstable, ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The building was brought down at 10:30 PM Sunday, after residents in the area were told to seek shelter and close their windows to prevent the resulting dust from entering their homes.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that “as soon as the building is down, and once the site is deemed secure, they’ll be back on the pile to immediately resume their work.”