By next Wednesday or Thursday, most eligible Americans will receive the coronavirus stimulus aid payment promised by the Trump administration, according to a Treasury official quoted in an exclusive report broadcast Friday night by Fox News.

The source told Fox News the money will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of tens of millions of eligible US citizens no later than April 15 – but reportedly, some of the payments had already arrived by Friday evening.

Citizens who filed their taxes in 2018 and/or 2019 and received a refund via direct deposit will be first to receive their payments, according to the report.

The federal government is also launching a new website for the use of those who did not receive their refund electronically in 2019, called: “Get My Payment.” Filers will be able to expedite their payment by submitting their bank information directly to the IRS via the new app.

In addition, those who do not file taxes can already go to the IRS website to receive their payment by entering their bank information via the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” section. This will help them receive their payment faster than they would otherwise via snail mail (regular postal service).

Payments for recipients of Social Security and those who are railroad retirees, who also did not file tax returns in 2019 or 2018, will also likely receive their payments electronically in the coming weeks, according to the Treasury official, who said the department is working around the clock to process those payments automatically.

“We are working to secure the fast, secure and efficient delivery of payments to veterans, disabled, and other vulnerable populations,” the official told Fox News.