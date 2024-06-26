Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / IMoD

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant appealed to Biden Administration officials on Wednesday not to let “family disagreements” to damage the “unbreakable bond” so often touted by US and Israeli leaders on both sides of the Atlantic.



Speaking in an extremely rare English-language video statement, Gallant emphasized that Israel is not at war with the people of Gaza, nor with the people of Lebanon, but rather, at war with Hamas and Hezbollah. Both Iranian proxies have repeatedly pledged to annihilate the State of Israel and its Jews.

Advertisement





The minister did not reveal whether he had succeeded in resolving the apparent White House decision to slow-walk delivery of essential weapons to the Israel Defense Forces.

Gallant’s message also made it clear that despite the goodwill that was evident on both sides during his visit – he has a good relationship with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin — there disagreements remain between the two governments.

Here’s the full transcript of the minister’s message.

“Dear friends,

The powerful and enduring bond between the United States and Israel, is key to our nation’s strategy and our security.

Since Hamas’ brutal attack, the United States has stood by Israel. This includes working together, in facing the Iranian assault mid-April.

We appreciate the support we have received – both overt and covert.

It reinforces our shared commitments and reflects a simple truth: our nations are tied by shared interests and more importantly, values.

I am standing here in Washington as Israel’s Minister of Defense to say the following: in every family – and we consider the American people our family – disagreements may arise. Yet like all families, we discuss our disagreements in-house, and remain united.

Looking to the future –

We stand firmly behind the President’s deal, which Israel has accepted, and now Hamas must accept – or bear the consequences.

We are committed to bringing the hostages home. With no exception. We are committed to defending our people.

But let it be known that our war is not with the people of Gaza. Our war is not with the people of Lebanon.

Our war is against Hamas, Hezbollah, and their backer – the Iranian regime.

We are committed, and I am personally committed, to facilitating the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to Gaza.

We only fight those who seek to harm us.

Together, let’s move forward with strength and compassion.

Thank you.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: