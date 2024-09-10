Photo Credit: Asher

A global coalition fighting antisemitism brought together university administrators, educators, policymakers, students and community leaders on Monday for a summit on how to fight anti-Jewish hate on campus.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) hosted the “Tackling Antisemitism on College Campuses” summit at the University of South Carolina (USC) Alumni Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

The day-long summit included addresses from USC President Michael D. Amiridis, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson, and Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver.

The forum addressed issues like tracing the financial roots of antisemitism, examining student experiences on campus since October 7th, 2023, and exploring protective measures universities can implement for Jewish students. The day also included a special presentation on CAM’s K-20 educational model policy that provides a roadmap for creating safer, more inclusive school environments, as well as its Jewish American heritage curriculum.

“Over the past year, we have witnessed a disturbing rise in antisemitism on college campuses across the country,” Governor McMaster said.

“The Jewish community has played an essential role in South Carolina’s history and culture, and this summit is an important opportunity to further discuss how we can continue to fight back against antisemitism.”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson noted in his own remarks that antisemitism has skyrocketed in America since the October 7th massacre, a situation he called “appalling.

“Being able to meet with the families and victims of the Nova music festival while in Israel this spring was a powerful experience that I knew needed to be shared,” Wilson said. “While seeing this footage may make some uncomfortable, we should all be uncomfortable with what we’re seeing unfold across our country.”

Wilson said he was “grateful” the partnership with the Israel Consul General’s Office and the Combat Antisemitism Movement that enabled him to “spend the day discussing how to combat antisemitism on campus with leaders in education” and to bring the October 7th movie to his state.

“This gathering marks a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to address the alarming rise of antisemitism on college campuses,” said Eliana Goodman, Director of Public Policy at CAM.

“By bringing together diverse stakeholders, we’ve not only shed light on the challenges Jewish students face but also formulated actionable strategies to ensure our educational institutions remain secure and welcoming for all students.”

One highlight of the summit was a panel discussion featuring students and parents sharing their first-hand experiences of antisemitism on campus since October 7th. The session provided attendees with valuable insights into the challenges faced by Jewish communities in academic settings.

“Our universities and legislators need to understand that free speech has been weaponized by antisemitic students, creating an environment where we don’t feel safe,” said Noa Benitah, a student at Virginia Tech.

“This goes far beyond issues of free speech when students are threatened and made to feel unsafe, being called ‘genocidal baby killers’ and ‘apartheid terrorists.’”

Participants at the summit also visited the Anne Frank Center in Columbia, which provided an historical perspective on the consequences of unchecked antisemitism.

The evening program included a showing of raw footage from October 7th, followed by a speech and discussion by Nova music festival survivor and CAM Public Affairs Officer Natalie Sanandaji.

