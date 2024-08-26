Photo Credit: Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office

Israel has just received its 500th aircraft bringing military supplies to the Jewish State since the start of the October 7th war.

The joint airlift operation was conducted by the Directorate of Production and Procurement (DOPP) at the Israel Ministry of Defense and the IDF.

Advertisement





The aircraft landed in Israel as part of a large-scale logistical effort that began with the outbreak of the current war.

“This operation is a collaboration between the DOPP’s International Shipping Unit, the IMoD Mission to the United States, the IDF’s Planning Directorate, and the Israeli Air Force,” said Israel’s Ministry of Defense.

“Through this operation, over 50,000 tons of military equipment have been delivered to Israel via 500 flights and 107 sea shipments.”

The equipment that was procured and transported includes armored vehicles, munitions, ammunition, personal protection gear, and medical equipment.

All of those supplies are crucial for sustaining the IDF’s operational capabilities during the ongoing multi-front war with Iran’s proxies — Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

Share this article on WhatsApp: