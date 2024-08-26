Photo Credit: Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office
Military equipment arriving in Israel from abroad, December 2023.

Israel has just received its 500th aircraft bringing military supplies to the Jewish State since the start of the October 7th war.

The joint airlift operation was conducted by the Directorate of Production and Procurement (DOPP) at the Israel Ministry of Defense and the IDF.

The aircraft landed in Israel as part of a large-scale logistical effort that began with the outbreak of the current war.

“This operation is a collaboration between the DOPP’s International Shipping Unit, the IMoD Mission to the United States, the IDF’s Planning Directorate, and the Israeli Air Force,” said Israel’s Ministry of Defense.

“Through this operation, over 50,000 tons of military equipment have been delivered to Israel via 500 flights and 107 sea shipments.”

The equipment that was procured and transported includes armored vehicles, munitions, ammunition, personal protection gear, and medical equipment.

All of those supplies are crucial for sustaining the IDF’s operational capabilities during the ongoing multi-front war with Iran’s proxies — Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

