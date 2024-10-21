Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense (IMoD)

Israeli Defense Ministry Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir and Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante have completed the exchange of letters initiating the implementation of a special emergency aid package totaling $5.2 billion to strengthen Israel’s air defense system.

The $5.2 billion is part of a broader package of US aid approved by the American Administration and Congress since October 7, 2023, totaling $8.7 billion. Of this, $3.5 billion will be allocated to the Israeli Ministry of Defense’s Procurement Mission in the US to fund critical purchases for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The remaining $5.2 billion will be dedicated specifically to strengthening Israel’s air defense capabilities.

Advertisement





The Israeli Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) and the Research and Development Department at the IMoD’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) led the discussions with the US Defense Department to formulate the aid package, in collaboration with the Ministry’s Policy and POL-MIL Bureau, Finance Department, and General Counsel.

The strategic support is being used to enhance and expand Israel’s Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and the developing ‘Iron Beam’ (Magen Or) laser defense system, the Defense Ministry said.

The Iron Beam is designed to intercept various threats — including rockets, mortar bombs, drones and more — at the sole cost of the electricity required to operate the system. It is intended to operate as a defensive system complementary to Iron Dome.

Share this article on WhatsApp: