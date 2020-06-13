Photo Credit: Flash 90

Israel will supply two Iron Dome anti-missile defense system batteries to the United States, it was announced this weekend.

ישראל תספק לארה"ב 2 סוללות כיפת ברזל מתוצרת רפאל. סוללה ראשונה תימסר בחודש דצמבר. pic.twitter.com/mrIpQGRAES — nir dvori (@ndvori) June 12, 2020

Advertisement



The first of the two Iron Dome defense system batteries, produced by Raphael, is to be delivered to the US by December. The second is to be sent by February next year.

The systems are used to defend against short-range rocket fire and artillery shell threats.

The US Army is set to conduct testing on the two systems at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, according to a report published by Army Technology.

Once tested, the Iron Dome batteries will be fielded at Fort Bliss, Texas and then will enter operational deployment by September and December next year.

According to the report, the contract was awarded by the US Army for its interim cruise missile defense capability.