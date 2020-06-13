Photo Credit: Flash 90
An Iron Dome battery seen near the southern Israeli city of Be'er Sheva.

Israel will supply two Iron Dome anti-missile defense system batteries to the United States, it was announced this weekend.

The first of the two Iron Dome defense system batteries, produced by Raphael, is to be delivered to the US by December. The second is to be sent by February next year.

The systems are used to defend against short-range rocket fire and artillery shell threats.

The US Army is set to conduct testing on the two systems at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, according to a report published by Army Technology.

Once tested, the Iron Dome batteries will be fielded at Fort Bliss, Texas and then will enter operational deployment by September and December next year.

According to the report, the contract was awarded by the US Army for its interim cruise missile defense capability.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

