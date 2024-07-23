Photo Credit: Koby Gideon (GPO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet on Thursday with former President Donald Trump, who is currently the GOP nominee for the 2024 presidential elections, as well as with President Joe Biden at the White House.

A prior social media announcement said that Netanyahu would meet with Trump on Wednesday, but was edited within the hour.

Advertisement





The specific meeting times have not yet been announced.

Netanyahu is scheduled to address a joint session of the Congress at 2 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday.

Trump Announced Meeting on Truth Social

“Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday,” Trump wrote Tuesday on his Truth Social account.

“During my first term, we had Peace and Stability in the Region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords — And we will have it again.

“Just as I said in discussions with President [Volodymyr] Zelensky and other World Leaders in recent weeks, my PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda will demonstrate to the World that these horrible, deadly Wars, and violent Conflicts must end.

“Millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it.”

Harris Skipping Netanyahu Address to Congress

Vice President Kamala Harris is now the presumed Democratic presidential nominee in the upcoming elections following the bombshell announcement by President Joe Biden earlier in the week that he has decided not to run for reelection.

She has announced that she cannot preside over Netanyahu’s address to the Congress — as she is supposed to do as vice president — due to a scheduled campaign event.

Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray (D-WA) would be next in line to preside over the session, given the absence of the vice president. However, Murray has declined and is planning to boycott the event altogether, along with a number of other Congressional Democrats.

Instead, outgoing Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) will do the honors.

Netanyahu will fly to Mar-a-Lago following his address to Congress, and is scheduled to meet with Biden the next day, according to a brief statement from the Prime Minister’s Office late Tuesday.

Blinken to Referee Bibi-Biden Meeting

The meeting with Biden was originally set for Tuesday; however, Biden was diagnosed with COVID-19 last Friday and immediately flew to his beach house in Rehoboth Delaware to self-isolate. After recuperating and receiving 10 doses of the anti-viral Paxlovid, the president is now testing negative for the virus, according to White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will reportedly attend Biden’s meeting with Netanyahu, slated to be a “bilateral” discussion, according to multiple reports.

The White House said in a brief statement that Biden “will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel” on Thursday, and then, “the president and the prime minister are to meet with the families of Americans held hostage by Hamas.”

Netanyahu to Meet with Harris, Time Unclear

Harris is also expected to meet with Netanyahu, but no time has yet been announced.

During her meeting with Israel’s head of state, Harris plans to reaffirm her commitment to Israel’s security and its right to defend itself.

However, Harris will also “convey her view that it is time for the war to end in a way where Israel is secure, all hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can enjoy their right to dignity, freedom, and self-determination,” according to a Harris aide who spoke with the Politico news outlet.

Harris has called for the US to be “more forceful at seeking a long-term peace and two-state solution,” a source told the news outlet.

The vice president apparently does not realize those two goals are mutually exclusive.

Share this article on WhatsApp: