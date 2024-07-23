Photo Credit: Dick Thomas Johnson

Israel’s National Security Council has issued a travel warning for citizens planning to travel to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, taking place from July 26 to August 11.

The NSC likewise urged travelers to beware of risks at the Paralympic Games, also taking place in France, from August 28 to September 8.

Advertisement





“International events like these tend to be desirable targets for threats and attacks by terrorist groups, given the considerable media attention that a “successful” terrorist attack at an Olympic event would receive (potential for extensive international media coverage),” the NSC said in its warning.

“In this spirit, in the last few months, Global Jihad organizations, and especially the Islamic State, have been calling for carrying out terrorist attacks against various targets, including Israeli and Jewish targets, during the Olympic Games.”

Local security forces have arrested several terrorists in the past several months for planning to carry out terrorist attacks during the Olympic Games.

On April 25, 2024, a 16-year-old supporter of the Islamic State was reported to have been arrested for planning to carry out a terrorist attack by detonating an explosive belt during the Olympic Games.

On May 31, 2024, an Islamic State militant (an 18-year-old Chechen) was arrested for planning a terrorist attack during the Olympic Games.

“For several years, and all the more since the beginning of the Swords of Iron War, various terrorist organizations and mostly Global Jihad groups, Hamas, and Shiite terrorist organizations (Iran and Hezbollah), are working relentlessly to harm Israelis and Jews in Israel and abroad,” the NSC noted.

“Since the beginning of the war, dozens of attempted attacks against Israelis around the world have been thwarted. It is our understanding that at least some of these organizations are planning to also attack Israeli/Jewish targets around the Olympic Games in France.

“It is also highly likely that demonstrations and protests will take place during the Games, targeting Israelis and the Israeli delegation. We recommend that you stay away from such areas of friction and demonstrations, which could escalate and become violent,” the NSC added.

French security forces are preparing extensively to secure the Olympic Games and their participants. However, the NSC reminded travelers that there is a Level 2 (potential threat) travel alert for France, as well as for other countries in Europe and around the world, and recommended increased precautionary measures.

In order to improve the response for Israelis visiting France during the Olympic Games, the NSC recommended downloading the Home Front Command application to receive updates and messages from the NSC in real time, if such updates are needed or events necessitate them.

To download the application:

Click here for iPhones (Apple iOS).

Click here for Android devices.

You can see all the travel warnings on the NSC website and you can call the NSC with any questions you have (+972-2-666-7444).

Share this article on WhatsApp: