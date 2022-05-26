Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
A visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Israel.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a new law that mandates Holocaust education in the state’s secondary school system.

Two years ago (May 15, 2020) the Oklahoma State Senate passed an anti-BDS law barring the state government from providing contracts to companies that boycott Israel.

Advertisement

Now, Senate Bill 1671, co-written by State Representative John Waldron, requires public school students in grades six through 12 to learn more about the Holocaust in which six million Jews were exterminated by the Nazis during World War II.

Waldron said the Holocaust is taught in the state’s schools — but not often enough.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education will help develop and disseminate the curriculum.

Lawmakers in Oklahoma said the new law was crafted with input from Jewish leaders in the community, KOCO ABC-5 reported.

“This bill is the result of a collaboration among the Jewish Federations of Oklahoma and the State Department of Education. It is a bipartisan, bicameral effort,” said Republican State Representative Carol Bush of Tulsa.

The law takes effect this July.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsrael Rejects US Request to Change Flag March Route
Next articleLearning In The Desert – Pull Up a Chair [audio]
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...