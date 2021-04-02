Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three young girls on Thursday night spat at a Jewish man in Williamsburg, and when a cop tried to detain them one of them bit him, the New York Post reported, citing police and other sources.

The three girls, one of them 13 and the other two even younger, threw garbage and spat at the man after an argument had ensued between them and him around 7 PM near the corner of Broadway and Gerry Street, near Congregation Shaar Hatefillah synagogue.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the girls three blocks away, on Humboldt Street near Boerum Street, at which point the 13-year-old girl bit one of the officers. She was arrested. Her two friends were not.