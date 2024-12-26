Photo Credit: Pixabay

Three Torah scrolls were stolen from the Ark of the Covenant in the Rishon Lezion Chabad House at around 2 am Wednesday, just hours before the first night of Hanukkah.

The thieves also stole equipment and money along with the Torah scrolls, Chabad-Lubavitch emissary Rabbi Shneur Gluckovsky told COL.com.

The heist — and the burglars — were caught on footage recorded by security cameras in the sanctuary, located in the Kiryat Ha’Elam neighborhood.

“We are shocked, but believe we will recover the Torah scrolls and grow from the incident,” the rabbi said.

In footage from security cameras in the area, the burglars can be seen approaching the scene, wearing a sock hat over their faces and a sledgehammer in their hands, with the aim of breaking down the gate.

They carried out the theft in several stages, each time stealing a different Torah scroll – until they managed to empty the Ark.

“We are deeply shocked and shaken by the shameful act,” the rabbi said.

“A few hours before the theft, we held a ceremony in our community … We have no doubt that as the holiness and elevation increase, so do the Evil Inclination and trials. Nevertheless, we will certainly see the return of the scrolls soon, and we will only grow and overcome this incident.”

