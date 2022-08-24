Photo Credit: COLLive

A Chasidic Jewish man was assaulted in an unprovoked attack early Tuesday morning in the heart of Crown Heights.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:40 am on Union Street between Kingston and Albany Avenues.

Advertisement



The victim, a visibly Chasidic 57-year old man, was walking on Union Street towards Kingston Avenue, when a black man who was jogging down the street suddenly lunged at the victim, he told COLlive.com.

The man “jumped me, while yelling and screaming and shouting obscenities,” the victim told COLlive. “He was clearly in a rage,” he said, and then attacked the victim, ripping his jacket.

The victim fought back, fending off his attacker, who then ran off down Union Street, fleeing towards Albany Avenue.

The attacker is described as about 35 years of age, wearing a black bandana and black t-shirt. He is seen in nearby surveillance footage as he walked toward the victim.

Police were called, and are investigating the incident.

This report first appeared on the COLLive.com website.