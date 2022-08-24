Photo Credit: Hamed Malekpour / Tasnim News Agency

Iran reported Wednesday that it has received the United States response to its proposals on reviving the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal, or as an Iranian news site quoted by the Abu Ali Express website put it, “over removing sanctions.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the US response to “Tehran’s proposals aimed at resolving remaining issues during the sanctions removal talks” was received Wednesday afternoon, via the European Union coordinator of the talks that have been taking place in Vienna.

Iran has “started carefully reviewing the US side’s response,” Kanaani said. He added that Iran will give its response to the EU coordinator after “fully studying” the response from Washington.

Speaking to reporters just a day earlier, the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, denounced the “media hype” he said was created by the Israeli government and opposition elements, the semi-official Iranian Tasnim News Agency reported.

Eslami said he expects United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director-general Rafael Gross to “ignore the fuss that the Israeli regime and the anti-Iranian groups have made against its nuclear program for over 20 years.”

Regarding the Safeguards Agreement, Eslami said Iran has repeatedly responded to the claims about “suspicious cases, locations and documents fabricated by the Zionist regime and anti-Revolution parties.”

Such claims against Iran, if employed as political leverage, will get nowhere, he said, claiming negotiators had agreed to dismiss them under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Eslami’s remarks followed the IAEA’s demand for Iran to explain why traces of enriched uranium were found at previously undeclared nuclear research sites three years ago.

Grossi told CNN on Monday that the agency would not drop that probe without “technically credible explanations” from Iran.