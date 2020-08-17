Photo Credit: Wikipedia / Metropolitan Transportation Authority of the State of New York

Former Queens Borough President Claire Shulman passed away on Sunday at age 94.

Born in Brooklyn, Shulman married Dr. Melvin Shulman, and the couple moved to Bayside, Queens. Shulman joined the community board in 1966. She became the first woman to hold the position of Queens Borough President in 1986. She was reelected in 1989, 1993, and 1997. Due to to term limits, she did not run again in 2001.

In 2018, Shulman criticized Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after AOC spoke badly about Israel.

“I’m very disappointed in her position on the State of Israel. I think that it’s shortsighted, and I don’t believe she understands the history. I would appreciate having a conversation with her on the matter,” said Shulman, according to a QNS report.

Shulman is survived by her children, Dr. Ellen S. Baker, an astronaut, and son Dr. Lawrence Shulman, an oncologist. Her husband Melvin passed away in 2015.