Recently installed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated Israel’s Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday in a tweeted statement issued while attending the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

“On behalf of the UK, I would like to congratulate @netanyahu on his victory in the Israeli elections,” Sunak wrote in the tweet.

“Across areas like trade, security and technology there is a huge amount our countries do together, and I look forward to working with the returning Prime Minister,” he added.

Sunak met on Monday with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog during the COP27 summit.

The two leaders discussed deepening the friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom and joint economic climate ventures, according to Herzog’s office.

They also noted Britain’s involvement as a result of economic developments fostered by the Abraham Accords and discussed security challenges — chiefly the Iranian nuclear project.

“I want to welcome Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Great Britain,” Herzog said in a statement following the meeting.

“Mr. Sunak is a great friend of Israel, and the United Kingdom and Israel have an incredible relationship, which has developed throughout the years, and I think it’s one of the closest.

“We have so much to speak about from climate change to economic development and cooperation, security challenges, and of course maintaining regional stability. Thank you very much for taking the time. We know you’re busy, you have huge challenges,” Herzog added, wishing Sunak “great success.”

The British prime minister thanked Herzog and said it was a “great pleasure” to spend time with him.

“As you’ve said, I’ll echo everything you said — Israel is one of our closest friends, our closest allies, and there is an enormous amount for us to continue working on together, whether it’s economic cooperation, security cooperation, or indeed climate change, that we’re here discussing. So I look forward to our time together. We should get to work!” he said.