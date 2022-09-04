Photo Credit: David Berkowitz / Wikimedia

The annual Labor Day festivities, which were canceled and scaled back due to COVID, are returning this year on schedule.

The West Indian American Day parade and series of events bring millions of visitors to the Brooklyn, New York neighborhood of Crown Heights.

The parade will take place as usual in Crown Heights, with street closures beginning Sunday evening (Sept. 4) through Monday evening, September 5.

Anyone who wishes to drive into Crown heights streets, from Montgomery Street, until President Street, will need to show an ID with a local address.

The NYPD will increase the police presence in the Crown Heights neighborhood for the next six days, in the lead up to, and during the Labor Day events in the area, Sergeant Mike Baratta of the NYPD’s 71st Precinct told COLlive.com.

There will be massive police coverage in the area on Sunday and Monday during the annual Labor Day celebration, Baratta said.

During those two days, there will be more than 2,000 police officers deployed throughout the precinct and in the Crown Heights area to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors in the neighborhood.

Heavy traffic delays are expected from Sunday 10 pm to Monday 6 pm.

This report first appeared on the COLlive website.