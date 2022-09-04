Photo Credit: Amos Ben Gershom / GPO

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog was welcomed Sunday at the German presidential palace in Berlin with a state ceremony. He was received by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, with whom he met following the ceremony for a diplomatic meeting.

Herzog told reporters following their meeting, “Alongside the positive winds blowing in our region, there are also voices of terror and hate.”

Terror does not rest for a second, Israel’s president pointed out, noting the just a few hours earlier, “depraved terrorists” attacked Israeli soldiers traveling by bus.

“We will not accept any attack on our citizens or soldiers,” Herzog said. “The State of Israel will defend its citizens, and the IDF and our security forces will act at any place and any time,” he said.

But the “forces of hate,” he said, are coming “first and foremost from Iran.”

“Iran is openly striving for Israel’s destruction, and the international community must treat it severely, firmly and assertively. Toothless and watered-down accords and sweeping benefits will not stop Iran,” he warned.

“Iran has proven that it cannot be trusted. Iran has proven that it is a threat to the world order. Iran has proven that it has no qualms about sowing terror, death, and thuggish behavior threatening global stability.

“The State of Israel cannot accept threats to its existence,” Herzog declared.

“Israel will stand up and assertively and powerfully defend its citizens and Jewish communities all around the world. We expect our allies to stand firmly by our side at this hour.