Photo Credit: Miguel Ángel Sanz / Unsplash

A newly expanded Terminal 8 opened this week at JFK International Airport.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, American Airlines and British Airways jointly announced the opening, which marks completion of the first phase of the JFK Vision Plan to transform the airport into a “world class global hub.”

The $400 million, privately financed expansion and modernization allows British Airways to move from its long-time home in Terminal 7 and co-locate with American Airlines in Terminal 8.

The 60-year-old Terminal 7 is to be demolished to clear space for a new Terminal 6 that will begin construction early next year.

Terminal 8 operational upgrades include five new widebody gates, four new widebody parking positions, and an expanded and upgraded baggage handling system that will together support additional transatlantic flights. The terminal has also been expanded with approximately 130,000 square feet of additional and refurbished space.

The move by British Airways is expected to bring the carrier closer to its partner airlines when Terminal 8 becomes home to eight oneworld® Alliance carriers. Iberia plans to move into Terminal 8 this Thursday, and Japan Airlines expects to move its operations to the expanded terminal in May 2023.

In addition, the terminal will see a major concessions upgrade over the next 18 months, including locally-inspired food and beverage options.

Along with new gates, new amenities, and new lounges, the upgrade of Terminal 8 has also brought new employment and contracting opportunities for Queens residents and businesses, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. noted.

The project comes as part of an $18 billion project to redevelop the airport.