A former IDF soldier has made history in the United States by becoming the first Republican in 50 years to be elected to represent northern Hempstead in the New York State Assembly.

Daniel Norber is a dual US-Israeli citizen who served as a staff sergeant in the IDF’s Military Police.

Although Norber was born in the United States, he grew up in Israel and served in the military from age 17, but eventually moved to New York, where he became active in politics.

However, he was visiting in Israel with his wife Inbal and their four children on October 7, 2023, when thousands of Hamas-led terrorists invaded southern Israel and slaughtered 1,200 people while abducting another 251, dragging them as hostages into Gaza.

“It was the worst atrocity to Jews since the Holocaust. Israel is not the same anymore,” Norber told the New York Post while sitting in a bomb shelter.

That experience further motivated his intention to run for local office in Long Island, along with at least one antisemitic incident in his district.

Shelter Rock Jewish Center was vandalized.Never Again is Now!This is about living in safely within our own communities.This will not go away on its own and will only get worse.Dem Jews are screaming nonsense about Project 2025, when Project 1939 is happening right here right now! pic.twitter.com/kffHWuJQ2T — Daniel Norber (@NorberForNY) September 1, 2024

“I saw what happened in Israel,” he told the Post. “I should do whatever I can to prevent that from happening here.”

With the support of 45th President Donald Trump, who won this month’s elections and is heading for a second term in the White House, Norber was victorious. He will now represent the section of Nassau County bordering Queens, which has a large Jewish population.

Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the formerly Democratic 16th district with some 2,000 votes. In addition to Great Neck, the district includes Manhasset, Port Washington, Roslyn, Merrick, Garden City, New Hyde Park, Searingtown and Williston Park.

