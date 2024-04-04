Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told GOP lawmakers on Thursday that “there is a move to ram down our throats a Palestinian state … another terror haven” and warned the people of Israel will not accept such a move.

Netanyahu made the remarks during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem with a delegation of Republican members of the US Congress, organized by AIPAC.



Also attending the meeting were Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, the Prime Minister’s Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi and the Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Adviser, Dr. Ophir Falk.

The American participants were US Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO), US Rep. Aaron Bean (R-FL), US Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO), US Rep. Laurie Chavez-Deremer (R-OR), US Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ), US Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ), US Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI), US Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC), US Rep. Thomas Kean Jr. (R-NJ), US Rep. Jennifer Kiggans (R-VA), US Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA), US Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY), US Rep. Celeste Maloy (R-UT), US Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) and US Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-IN).

During that meeting, the prime minister briefed the delegation on the fighting in the Gaza Strip and answered the Representatives’ questions on defeating the Hamas terrorist organization, the unrelenting efforts to free the hostages and the issue of humanitarian aid.

“This is a battle between not only Israel and Hamas, but I would say the axis of Iran, the terror axis of Iran that seeks to put the Middle East back into the Dark Ages and to force a terrible barbarism on us all, really, the Dark Ages, and its proxies, the Houthis, Hamas, Hezbollah and others, and Israel, the moderate Arab states and of course backed by the United States.

That’s what this conflict is about,” Netanyahu said.

“I have three messages for you. The first is we’re going to win. Absolutely. Victory is within reach. It’s very close, and there is no substitute for victory.

“The second is that it can be made quicker. I’ll paraphrase someone you all have heard of, Winston Churchill. He said, “Give us the tools and we’ll do the job.” Give us the tools faster and we’ll finish the job faster. I’m talking about the supplemental. I hope you find a way to give it as fast as you can.

“The third thing is this: there is a contrary move, an attempt to force, ram down our throats a Palestinian state, which will be another terror haven, another launching ground for an attempt, as was the Hamas state in Gaza.

“That is opposed by Israelis, overwhelmingly. We just had a vote in the Knesset: 99 to 9. Do you have those kinds of numbers? I think you might have those numbers if you bring that same resolution, that same resolution to the Congress. I think you’ll have a similar or at least a very powerful majority.

“I think it’s important, because the people of Israel choose life, and life means security and security means defeating our enemies, but also standing together for our common civilization.”